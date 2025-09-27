56,272 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF $NVBU Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Stock Up 3.8%

BATS:NVBU opened at $28.13 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NVBU was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.