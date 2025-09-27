Financial Review: Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) & Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Investors Bancorp pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 24.19% 10.79% 1.40% Community Investors Bancorp 9.29% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $75.33 million 3.59 $24.28 million $3.40 10.06 Community Investors Bancorp $19.58 million N/A $1.82 million $2.30 8.96

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp. Community Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans, automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans; and commercial business loans. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

About Community Investors Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.