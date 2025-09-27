Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) vs. Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Head to Head Contrast

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Johnson Matthey and Brenntag, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Matthey 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brenntag 1 5 0 0 1.83

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Matthey $14.89 billion 0.30 $475.91 million N/A N/A Brenntag $17.57 billion 0.49 $580.22 million $0.64 18.48

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Brenntag”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Matthey.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 2.62% 9.19% 3.69%

Dividends

Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $2.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brenntag pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brenntag beats Johnson Matthey on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

