Analyzing U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U Power and Westport Fuel Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

U Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus target price of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 195.04%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than U Power.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U Power has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U Power and Westport Fuel Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $6.07 million 1.43 -$6.57 million N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems $293.58 million 0.14 -$21.84 million ($2.93) -0.80

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems -16.85% -16.12% -7.34%

Summary

U Power beats Westport Fuel Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

