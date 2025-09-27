Reviewing Namib Minerals (NAMM) and The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Namib Minerals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -42.57% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals N/A -$20.75 million -2.49 Namib Minerals Competitors $901.64 million -$221.11 million -41.00

This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Namib Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Namib Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Namib Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namib Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.