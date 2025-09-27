North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 239.47%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

