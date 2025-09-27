Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – September 24th

NuScale Power, Plug Power, CF Industries, FuelCell Energy, and Advent Technologies are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution or technology development of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Investors in hydrogen stocks seek exposure to firms focused on green or blue hydrogen projects, fuel-cell technologies, and related infrastructure that aim to reduce carbon emissions. These equities are often viewed as a play on the broader transition to cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

Advent Technologies (ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADN

Featured Stories