Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $235.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $224.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

