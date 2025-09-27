PFS Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April comprises about 4.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PFS Partners LLC owned 3.51% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.9% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 39.1% in the second quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $292,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

