Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $179,000 Position in SNDL Inc. $SNDL

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SNDL by 3.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

SNDL stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.03. SNDL Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.The company had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

