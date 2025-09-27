Lamb Weston $LW Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 861,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 670,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

