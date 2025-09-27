Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 48,921 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 292,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

