ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 119.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
