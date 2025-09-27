Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,641 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,070,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,987,000 after buying an additional 1,389,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,063,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,294,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 795,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after buying an additional 513,505 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

