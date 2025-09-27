Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,007,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,024 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,123,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 485.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,963,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,382 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

