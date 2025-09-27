UMB Bank n.a. Has $37,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. $M

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.3%

Macy’s stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

