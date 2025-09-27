Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in V2X by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

Insider Activity at V2X

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V2X Trading Up 1.8%

V2X stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.