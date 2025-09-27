Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Has $470,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $129.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

