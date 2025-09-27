American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in American Electric Power by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

