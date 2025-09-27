Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Trading Down 13.6% – What’s Next?

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 327,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average session volume of 21,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tesoro Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

