Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.