Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7,713.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

SWKS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.