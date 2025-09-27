Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 97.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 97.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 12,966,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,804% from the average daily volume of 680,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Down 14.0%

Lithium Americas Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.