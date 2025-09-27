Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 97.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 97.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 12,966,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,804% from the average daily volume of 680,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.
LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
