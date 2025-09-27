AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 2,755 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March $NMAR

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:NMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $86,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS NMAR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (NMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

