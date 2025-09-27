Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $43.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $915.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

