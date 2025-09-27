Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $227,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avnet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Avnet by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avnet Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.