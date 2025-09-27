Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $97.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.