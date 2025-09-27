Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Purchased by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $31.36 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

