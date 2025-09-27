Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 43.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

Avnet Stock Up 0.7%

AVT opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.