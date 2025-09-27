Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 43.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.
Avnet Stock Up 0.7%
AVT opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
