Analyzing Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Media has a beta of -1.69, meaning that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Media and Kopin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Media $84.40 million 4.50 -$60.76 million ($0.10) -5.90 Kopin $50.33 million 7.38 -$43.88 million ($0.09) -25.33

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Media. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Media and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Media -59.39% N/A N/A Kopin -29.47% -66.91% -20.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Media and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Heritage Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kopin beats Heritage Media on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Media

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

