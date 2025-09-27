NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

