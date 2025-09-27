Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 245 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 639.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 295,957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22,889.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,098.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 207,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE J opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

