Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Lifted by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

