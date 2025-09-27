LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

