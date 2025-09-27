Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,276 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $123.45 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

