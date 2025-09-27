Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $384,606,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,334,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $267.78 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

