Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.