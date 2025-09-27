Novem Group Acquires 328 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 91,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 569,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.