Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 2.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.01. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

