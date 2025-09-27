Mather Group LLC. Has $396,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.