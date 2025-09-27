Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 823 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,324,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

