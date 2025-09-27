Ballentine Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $186.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average is $177.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

