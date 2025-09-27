David Kennon Inc Has $255,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 409,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

