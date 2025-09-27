SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

