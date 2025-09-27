Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

