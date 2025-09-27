Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.70 and its 200-day moving average is $448.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

