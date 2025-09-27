Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

