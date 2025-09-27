CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Copart were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 152.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $64.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.