Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,648 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.09 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

