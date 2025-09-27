Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $111.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.